LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Arkansas Scholarship Lottery tickets that the state purchased to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations could be wasted if they aren't claimed.
Officials said the scratch-off game, the $1 Million Spectacular, is expected to be phased out by the end of the year. When asked what they'll do with unclaimed tickets, officials said they're considering their options.
The state used more than $1.5 million in Federal CARES Act funds on two incentive programs. Residents vaccinated after May 26 are eligible for a $20 scratch off- ticket or a $20 voucher from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to purchase a fishing or small hunting license. The vouchers don't expire until June 2023.
The Arkansas Department of Health said it spent $1 million on 50,000 scratch-off tickets and $532,500 on 50,000 vouchers or gift certificates.
An additional $467,500 has not been spent and could be redirected to other immunization efforts, Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said.
As of this week, just 4,000 scratch-off tickets have been claimed and 1,557 gift certificates have been handed out, according to the Department of Health. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the state agency tracking winners, told KATV a total of 1,055 people in Arkansas have won so far.
Out of those winners:
- 359 won $20
- 157 won $30
- 206 won $40
- 223 won $50
- 97 won $100
- 13 won $500
Two $1 million winning tickets and a $50,000 ticket are still in circulation.
To claim a scratch-off ticket or Arkansas Game and Fish Commission voucher, residents can visit their local Department of Health unit with proof they've been vaccinated.
The incentive program's coordinator said last month that the incentives were not working. Arkansas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. More than half its residents are not vaccinated.