LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday that Arkansas will enter into Phase Two of reopening Monday after COVID-19 shuttered businesses across the state.
On May 4, the state moved into Phase One of reopening Arkansas. Hutchinson continued to lift COVID-19 restrictions on many businesses in the past month.
Phase Two will allow restaurants to operate at two-thirds capacity and will expand operations at salons, gyms and other businesses.
The state is simultaneously experiencing a second peak in COVID-19 cases, with 3,087 active cases reported on Wednesday.