LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas climbs, the effort to keep the virus out of nursing homes continues.
Since the pandemic started, around 40% of the more than 1,800 COVID-19 related deaths in Arkansas came from people in nursing homes.
Officials say parts of the state are more at risk than others.
"We really see patterns that reflect activity in the communities," executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association Rachel Bunch said.
She said facilities in Arkansas are in very different situations.
"We have some facilities that have had outbreaks and are completely recovered, we have some that haven't had COVID and unfortunately we have some facilities that have a few cases all the way to an outbreak level," Bunch said.
Bunch said 276 total long term care facilities in the state have been affected by the virus. She said right to date, 117 are dealing with cases coming from staff members or patients.
"Fifteen of those 117 have not had any new cases in 14 days, so that's really good," she said.
Bunch said testing capabilities in nursing homes have increased, and they are able to identify cases much quicker.
But if a community has a high positivity rate, she said it's difficult to control the spread.
"Even though they are not directly related to the nursing home or facility, it does impact that community," she said.
Bunch said several facilities with large outbreaks have county positivity rates of 25% or higher.
"There's some places in southwest Arkansas, northeast Arkansas and northwest Arkansas where we're seeing some large outbreaks," she said.
Bunch said your actions can play a part in keeping the state's most vulnerable population safe.
"We've just got to make sure everyone is doing what they need to do and listening to leadership," she said.
Bunch said there is a lot of work underway when it comes to vaccines for the virus in nursing homes.
She said her team is working closely with the department of health to determine what needs to happen to get those out to residents and staff quickly.
Earlier this month, the governor announced nursing homes can expand visitation if they meet certain requirements.
Bunch said those visits are going well, and all visitors are screened before entering a facility.