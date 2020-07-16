Doctors say evidence suggests some good news when it comes to children and the virus.
"There is some building evidence that young children are less likely to contract COVID-19, and the risk of children spreading it is lower," Dr. Aaron Strong said.
"The American Academy for Pediatrics came out for a statement suggesting the goal is to have in-person school where possible," Strong said.
But Strong said the only way that can happen is if schools open cautiously.
"I really think these decisions are going to have to be made on more of a local district level," he said. "We have to do things in our schools such as reinforcing more cleanings, masks for adults and older children when possible."
Strong suggested schools reduce class sizes and encourage outdoor learning.
"Our educators really need support because we are asking them to jump into a completely new type of teaching than what they are used to," Strong said.
When it comes to parents deciding to send their kids back, Arkansas Children's Division Chief of Pediatric Disease Dr. Jessica Snowden said that answer is different for everyone.
"If your child has a medical condition that places them at higher risk or someone in your household does, the decision may be different from someone else’s," she said.
Both doctors agree the benefits of learning in a classroom are invaluable, but they must open safely.
"We have amazing wonderful teachers who spend their whole professional lives learning how to do this and we want our kids to have access to that, assuming we can keep everyone safe," Snowden said.
Doctors suggest contacting your child's school to make sure you have all the information you need to make a decision. They also said if you have concerns or questions, to reach out to your child's pediatrician.