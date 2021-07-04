LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Millions of dollars are still available in rent relief funds for Arkansans.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices. The court on Tuesday rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who aren't paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July. It said then it did not expect another extension.
Part of the moratorium's rules to avoid an eviction is making an effort to pay rent by applying for assistance. In mid-May, the Arkansas Department of Human Services launched the Arkansas Rent Relief Program, which had $173 million in federal funds available.
More than a month later, about $170 million remains in that fund, according to a DHS spokesperson Amy Webb.
The department estimated 56,000 households would qualify, but just 4,331 tenants have applied. Out of the applications received, 1,019 have been completed, which includes a landlord match on documentation.
As part of the program, tenants and landlords must both participate to receive aid and checks are sent directly to the landlord or utility companies.
Payment assistance can be used for up to 15 months of rent or utilities incurred between April 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021.
While there is no threshold, or dollar amount, on how much rent assistance a person can qualify for, certain criteria must be met. Applicants may qualify if:
- Someone in the household qualifies for unemployment benefits
- Someone’s income decreased or a person incurred significant financial hardship due to the pandemic
- They meet income eligibility
- Everyone in the household meets the income requirement for the program, which is 80 percent of area median income. Area median income is calculated based on the county a renter resides in and can vary.
While rent and past utilities will be covered, the program does not cover phone, internet, reimbursement of paid bills, mortgage payments and commercial leases.
When applying for this assistance, Arkansans need the following documents:
- Proof of renting
- A government issued ID
- The landlord’s phone number and email
- Proof of housing instability, such as past due notices
- Proof of income for all tax filing household members
- Proof of financial loss or hardship due to COVID-19
So far, DHS reports that 531 applications have been granted, 255 checks have been sent to landlords and utility companies, 101 have been denied, and an additional 175 checks were mailed on July 2.
Webb confirmed that around $560,000 has been disbursed to landlords while around $19,000 has been sent to utilities.
You can apply for assistance online by clicking here.
Since the program launched, the hotline has fielded about 19,000 calls with an average of 700-750 calls a day.
For questions, or if you need assistance applying, you can call the hotline at (855) 736-8275. It’s live Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.