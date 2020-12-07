LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Monday reported 48 confirmed coronavirus deaths, a new daily record.
The deaths of five additional people were also linked to the virus, making them probable but not confirmed.
"This high number of our friends and neighbors losing their lives is a tough reminder of our responsibility to follow the public health guidelines each day," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement.
Arkansas Department of Health spokesperson Meg Mirivel said seven of the deaths reported Monday happened in previous months and are late additions to the state's count.
The confirmed death toll in Arkansas has reached 2,485.
The state on Monday reported 1,004 new confirmed cases of the virus after 9,009 daily tests. That brings the total to 149,175.
Active cases decreased by 288 to 14,235.
Arkansas also reported 114 positive results from 687 antigen tests. Those are probable but not confirmed cases of the virus.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by 23 from a record high of 1,076.
Hutchinson announced plans Monday for a series of community meetings across Arkansas to address the growing surge of coronavirus cases. The Republican governor also plans to give a speech Thursday night for a statewide audience.
Hutchinson is scheduled to meet Tuesday with community leaders in Saline County to discuss local virus strategies.