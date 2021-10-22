LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In an effort to reduce the number of unused prescriptions in the state, this Saturday is the annual Drug Take Back day in Arkansas.
For years, the state has had the second-highest prescription rate in the country. However, progress is being made.
“I think we’ve become a very opioid-dependent population over the years of consistent, high prescribing," said Arkansas Drug Czar Kirk Lane
Lane said there is a rate of just above 86 opioid prescriptions per 100 residents. The national average is nearly 47, but the good news is that this is the lowest Arkansas has been since 2006.
Lane attributes that to multiple factors like education and greater access for help,.
“The availability for treatment has expanded in our state right now from 75 practitioners to now 475 over about a three-year period," Lane said.
Physicians have also played a crucial part in reducing the rate.
“I was kind of on the low end of prescribing these drugs for a long time, and now I almost never prescribe them," said Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe.
He says there has been a shift in the overall perception of opioids on both the side of physicians and patients.
“The reality is, this is a highly addictive medicine," said Bledsoe. "It causes significant chaos in people’s lives. So, I’m really thankful that the culture has shifted, and we seem to be doing a better job these days.”
However, there’s still work to do as Arkansas still has a high prescribing rate. Both Lane and Bledsoe think with continued work, the state has the ability to reduce those numbers.
If you are unable to participate in this year’s Drug Take Back day, there are more than 270 permanent locations where you can drop off unwanted prescriptions.