LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas health officials reported more than 2,700 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
“Our vaccine numbers are up from last week, and a large portion of them were second doses. Getting fully vaccinated helps protect you from severe illness from COVID, but we need those first doses of the vaccine to increase as well,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted.
Deaths increased by 25 in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations increased by one for a total of 1,368. Eleven more people have been put on ventilators.
The state reported 2,781 more active cases bringing the total number of cases to 23,587.
More than 6,500 additional Arkansans are now fully vaccinated.
On Tuesday, Hutchinson reported that all ICU beds for COVID-19 patients were full across the state. A report from UAMS stated that Arkansas' new daily COVID-19 infections will nearly double in the next month.