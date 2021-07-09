LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For a second consecutive day, there were more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arkansas.
On Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,210 new cases of the virus.
The number of hospitalizations continues to trend in the wrong direction with 49 more patients admitted in the last 24 hours, the highest number since Feb. 28.
Eleven more Arkansans have died from the virus, and the active case count is just under 6,000.
On Wednesday, the state reported 1,000 new cases, the biggest one-day increase since Feb. 11.
Arkansas hospital executives and health officials have expressed increasing concern over the past month as the variant has become more prevalent.