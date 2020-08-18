LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As students across the state prepare to return to classrooms next week, Arkansas has allocated an extra $100 million to expand internet access for students to participate in online learning options.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his daily COVID-19 briefing at Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville on Tuesday. There, officials reported 410 new virus cases in the state, following a days-long downward trend in new cases.
But Hutchinson said the fastest-growing age range for virus cases is people under 17. And while many students will start school in person next week, the governor said on Tuesday the state is preparing for “other options” during the pandemic. Hutchinson announced that Arkansas will spend an additional $100 million of the state's $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding to expand rural broadband. Initially, the state allocated $24 million in rural broadband grants to place wifi access points in areas of Arkansas without internet access so that students could participate in online schooling.
Of the new cases reported Tuesday, Sebastian County, Pulaski County, and Washington County reported the most. Officials said Poinsett County has the largest growth rate for cases in the state. Dillaha said on Tuesday that most people will develop symptoms within 5-6 days of being infected, but can spread the virus one or two days before they develop symptoms—which is why wearing a mask in public is important.
After a person develops symptoms, Dillaha said it takes 10 days of isolation for the virus to run its course. She said those with weakened immune systems should be isolated for 20 days. Health officials performed 4,670 tests on Monday. The state has been hovering around a 10 percent positivity rate. Hutchinson said on Tuesday that it is critical that the positivity rate drops.
Arkansas has reported 53,487 cases since the virus reached the state in March; 619 people have died.