LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas ended fiscal year 2021 with a revenue surplus of $945.7 million thanks in part to a COVID-19 induced shift in a tax filing deadline from June to July that pushed some of fiscal 2020 income tax payments into 2021.
The state’s tax revenue surplus in the previous two fiscal years totals $1.315 billion.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) reported Friday that gross revenue for fiscal year 2021 (July 2020 to June 2021) is $8.121 billion, up 16.6% compared with the previous fiscal year and up 18.2% over the budget forecast.
“Results from collections and distributions for FY 2021 reached $6.845 billion or $945.7 million above the forecast of June 30, 2021, and $945.7 million in excess of full funding level for the Revenue Stabilization Act representing a surplus as defined by that budget control and allocation process,” John Shelnutt, DFA director of economic analysis and tax research, noted in a memo with Friday’s report.
Factors cited by Shelnutt for the significant surplus include:
- Individual income tax collections for two years falling partially in fiscal year 2021 because of the extended tax filing deadline
- Increased payroll tax collections because of a faster rebound in the state economy than what was expected
- Increased sales tax revenue because of federal stimulus payments and “base growth in online marketplace sales”
- Higher than expected corporate income tax revenue
Individual income tax revenue was $3.969 billion in the fiscal year, up 16.1% compared with the same period in 2019-2020 and up 18.2% over the budget forecast. Sales and use tax revenue – an indicator of consumer spending – during the fiscal year was $2.883 billion, up 13.4% compared with the same period in 2019 and up 12.2% above budget forecast.
Corporate income tax revenue during the fiscal year was $651.9 million, up 35.2% compared with the same period in 2019-2020, and up 45.1% from the budget forecast.