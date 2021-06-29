LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a month since Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new vaccine incentive program in the state. Now, the program's coordinator Col. Robert Ator says it's not working.
"We have to let the data tell the story, that I don't know if we're going to be able to buy our way out of this," he says.
The $1 million program gives Arkansans the choice between a scratch-off lottery ticket or a $20 voucher toward a game and fish license. But so far, less than 3,000 people have utilized it.
While the numbers are discouraging, Ator says he's not giving up on his mission.
"We're continuing the debate about what is the most effective way to do this, but we don't have any really simple, silver bullet out there that we just go do one thing and it's going to fix the problem," he said.
One alternative he's looking at is asking employers to offer their own incentives to employees. But Ator said he thinks time is running out as the delta variant is increasingly more prevalent in Arkansas.
"My fear is that we're going to be a month too late and that people are going to wait until it gets scary and then they're going to want to vaccine and people are going to suffer because of it," he said.
He's not yet ready to give up on the program just yet, he said, so it is still available for Arkansans to take advantage of.
As of Monday afternoon, 2.1 million vaccine doses had been given in Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,169 active cases in the state Monday with 314 people hospitalized with the virus.
There have been 5,897 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Arkansas.