Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement that the increase "makes it clear" that the highly-transmissible Delta variant is spreading in the state.
The jump in cases comes a day after the Conway Human Development Center, a state-run residence for people with disabilities, stopped in-person visitation because 20 staffers and 13 residents had tested positive for the virus in a two-week period. Others who were exposed to the virus have been quarantined.
Visitors will still be allowed under the recently-passed "No Patient Left Alone Act" if a resident requires emergency care or hospice care.
An Arkansas Department of Human Services spokesperson on Wednesday said those infected at the center are recovering. The number of virus-positive staffers had fallen to 11 and the number of infected residents had fallen to four.
The facility is one of several taking precautions amid a rise in cases this month. UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock has reopened a unit to treat virus patients, while Baxter Regional Medical Center in north Arkansas tried to ban visitation at its emergency department last week before realizing it was not allowed under the No Patient Left Alone Act.
Hospitalizations on Wednesday increased by 19 to 325, tying Sunday's count for the most since March 8. Seventy-five of those patients were on ventilators.
Active cases increased by 395 to 3,763. Four more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 5,909.
Officials this week reported that unvaccinated patients have accounted more than 98% of hospitalizations and more than 99% of deaths since Jan. 26