LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Friday reported 814 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus after 11,066 tests.
The total number of confirmed cases is up to 92,117. The number of active cases was 7,420.
The state also logged 201 positive results from 3,946 antigen tests. Those are probable but not confirmed cases of the virus.
“Yesterday we saw another new record in our testing efforts," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release. "With over 15,000 total tests, we can see the results of our investment and commitment to grow Arkansas's testing infrastructure. This weekend is critical as we continue to battle COVID-19. Remember to wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash your hands frequently.”
Virus-related deaths increased by 20 to 1,514.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by four to 590.