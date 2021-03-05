LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas continued falling Friday.
Hospitalizations fell by 13 to 359, the lowest number since early July.
The state reported 570 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing the total to 324,326. There were 4,296 active cases Friday.
“It is noteworthy when the number of new COVID cases increases, but we have encouraging news as well," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement. "The number of hospitalizations continues to fall."
Deaths increased by 10 to 5,283.
Arkansas logged 6,421 daily PCR tests and 1,200 antigen tests.
Hutchinson said 51% of residents older than 70 have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Twenty-nine percent were fully vaccinated.
Arkansas Department of Health data shows that nearly 59% of the 1.2 million available vaccine doses in the state have been given.