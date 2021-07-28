LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Wednesday reported 1,703 new cases of COVID-19 as a surge in infections continued.
Active cases increased by 301 to 15,801.
More than 17% of the 9,844 tests for the virus were positive.
Another 39 people were hospitalized, bringing the current total to 1,064, the most since Jan. 26. Nearly 20% of hospitalized patients were on ventilators.
Twelve more deaths were linked to the virus. The state's death toll increased to 6,099.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has reversed course and recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the nation where the Delta variant is surging.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he's considering a special legislative session to change a recently-passed law that bans state and local mask mandates.