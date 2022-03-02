LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' 2% tourism tax totaled $20.544 million in 2021, up 51% compared to 2020 and up 16.7% compared with the pre-pandemic record year of 2019. The 2021 gain suggests the tourism industry is largely back on track following almost two years of COVID-19 disruptions.
Collections of the tax set records for each month in 2021 between March and December, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
The tourism industry entered 2021 following a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered much of the state and national economy for most of the year. The state's 2% tourism tax revenue fell almost 23% in 2020, and fell to levels not seen since 2014. Several records were set in 2019 for the sector in terms of hospitality tax revenue and job gains, and marked the fifth consecutive year of growth as measured by the Arkansas Tourism Ticker.
Following are the previous five years of tourism tax revenue.
- 2021: $20.544 million
- 2020: $13.61 million
- 2019: $17.608 million
- 2018: $16.428 million
- 2017: $15.897 million
In the past decade, the tax is up 70.8%, rising from $12.025 million in 2011 to the $20.544 million in 2021.