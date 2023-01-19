Arkansas 911 Board visits Texarkana to address 911 consolidation plan

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County and Texarkana, Ark., missed a deadline at the first of the year to consolidate their two 911 systems.
The Arkansas 911 Board made a stop at both locations Thursday to address the issue.
Lawmakers passed legislation in 2019 to streamline 911 centers across the state from 102 public safety answering points to 77. Miller County was one of only a five counties in the state to appeal the consolidation plan.
The county currently receives about $200,000 each year from the Arkansas 911 Board, and the city receives about $450,000. In the future, the funding will most likely only go to one entity.
The city could join the county at the Miller County Sheriff's Office, or vice-versus, the county could join the city at the Bi-State Justice Building.
"That's the plan that was suppose to come back from them with their local decisions, but again we haven't seen that plan. At this point, the 911 Board has to make the decision moving forward as to where the direction of that funding is going to be, said C.J. Engel, Arkansas 911 board executive director.
City leaders believe the reason a decision hasn't been made about the consolidation is because neither the city or county want to give up the funding from the 911 board.
The funding could possible stay the same for both 911 centers, but it would require a two-thirds vote from the state 911 board. It's unknown when they'll make that determination.