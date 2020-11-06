LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A surge in coronavirus infections continued Friday as Arkansas set a record for confirmed cases for the second straight day.
The state logged 1,446 cases after 12,356 daily tests. That's 291 cases higher than the previous record.
There were 8,850 active cases.
The state also reported a record-breaking 706 hospitalizations, 18 more than the previous mark set earlier this week.
"Today's numbers show we are not in a good position as we head into the colder months," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release. "I ask all Arkansans to take this virus seriously and to take necessary precautions. Our number of new cases is growing at a rate that worries me in terms of our hospital capacity."
The state also reported 424 positive results from 2,285 antigen tests. Those are probable but not confirmed cases of the virus.
Virus cases have surged in Arkansas and other states the past month. Health officials reported earlier this week that COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death behind cancer and heart attacks.