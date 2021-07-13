LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A surge in new coronavirus infections driven by the Delta variant continued Tuesday in Arkansas as the state reported 1,476 new cases.
That's the highest daily figure since Feb. 5, when the state recorded 1,824 new cases. More than 30% of the 4,910 PCR and antigen tests administered were positive for the virus.
There were 8,134 active cases.
Fifteen more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 5,970.
Hospitalizations increased by 41 to 606, the most since Feb. 19. Ninety-eight of those patients were on ventilators.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Tuesday that unvaccinated residents should be concerned by the increase in hospitalizations. More than 98% of those hospitalized since January were not vaccinated, he said.
The state leads the country in new cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Only 35% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.