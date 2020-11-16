LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Monday added 38 confirmed coronavirus deaths, a daily record, as a surge in cases continued.
The state's confirmed death toll is up to 2,038. An additional 187 deaths have been linked to the virus but not confirmed.
The state also logged 1,165 new confirmed cases of the virus after 10,329 daily tests. It reported 143 new probable cases from 620 antigen tests.
There were 12,490 active cases.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the number of new cases could mean the state has a "tough week ahead."
"While there is good news on the vaccine front this morning, we have to work together to reduce cases, hospitalizations and save lives," he said.
Hospitalizations increased by 31 to 861, a new record.