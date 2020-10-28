LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Wednesday reported 690 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus after 7,105 daily tests.
Total confirmed cases are up to 100,751. There were 7,584 active cases.
Deaths increased by 18 to 1,714.
Arkansas also reported 271 positive results from 1,457 daily antigen tests. Those are considered probable but not confirmed cases of the virus.
"While our new case numbers today are lower than they were last Wednesday (1,155), we still have to be disciplined, watch out for our neighbors, and follow the public health guidelines," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release.
The state has conducted more than 300,000 tests this month, Hutchinson said in the release. That's more than 10% of the state's population.
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus Wednesday decreased by 14 from a record high of 676.