LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Friday added 817 confirmed coronavirus cases after 11,069 daily tests.
Total confirmed cases are up to 102,405. There were 7,829 active cases.
"Although our total of new cases today is lower than last Friday, we cannot grow weary in our preventative measures against this virus," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release. "As we go into the weekend, let's all be mindful of the guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health on how to have a safe Halloween."
The Department of Health said parents should limit the number of houses their children visit for trick-or-treating and should only let children eat factory-wrapped candy that's been cleaned with a sanitary wipe. Cloth masks should be worn, as Halloween masks may leave gaps around the mouth and nose.
Arkansas on Friday also logged 345 positive results from 1,329 antigen tests. Those are probable but not confirmed cases of the virus.
Deaths increased by five to 1,737.
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus increased by two to 668, the second-highest figure since the pandemic began.