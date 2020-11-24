LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Coronavirus hospitalizations reached a new high Monday in Arkansas after another large increase in cases.
The state reported that 974 people were hospitalized with the virus, up 12 from Sunday.
There were 912 new confirmed cases of the virus after 10,693 daily tests. Additionally, 105 probable cases were reported after 890 antigen tests.
The confirmed death toll increased by 30 to 2,191.
"We saw a decrease in new cases from last Monday, and this is a hopeful sign; but our hospitalizations are still going up," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement. "How we handle Thanksgiving this year will determine our hospitalizations around Christmas. Thanks for being a part of turning this fight around.”
Total confirmed cases are up to 129,405. There were 13,252 active cases.
Hutchinson warned last week that a delay in the U.S. presidential transition could harm vaccine distribution in the state. He also ordered restaurants, bars and other businesses that serve alcoholic drinks to limit their hours to limit the spread of the virus, but said he would not shut down schools or businesses.