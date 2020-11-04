LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Wednesday added 914 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after 8,193 daily tests.
Total confirmed cases are up to 106,137. There were 7,837 active cases.
Deaths in the state increased by 21 to 1,854.
Hospitalizations decreased by 25 to 642. The state has set new records for hospitalizations in recent weeks.
"Let’s work to break the cycle of really high numbers in the middle of the week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "If we continue on this trend, our hospitals will be challenged. Each one of us must do our part to help our community and state overcome this virus."
The state on Wednesday reported 379 positive results from 1,167 antigen tests. Those are probable but not confirmed cases of the virus.