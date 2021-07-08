LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, gathered with a group of lawmakers at the Capitol this week to discuss a federal court challenge to the so-called Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act.
Act 309 is considered by many the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, banning all abortions in the state except for saving the life of the mother.
The ACLU, Planned Parenthood and Little Rock Family Planning services filed the lawsuit May 26. The plaintiffs have since requested a preliminary injunction, which means they're asking for the law to be put on hold to let the court process play out.
"Considering that it hasn't happened yet, there is cause for a little bit of nervousness," said Arkansas Abortion Support Network President Ali Taylor.
During a press conference, Rapert called for prayers from Arkansans, saying, "If Judge Baker issues an injunction that causes this bill to not go into effect, there are young children, little girls and little boys in the state of Arkansas that are going to continue to die unnecessarily at the abortion clinics in our state."
Rapert says the ultimate goal with this law is to overturn Roe v. Wade through the United States Supreme Court.
"So, in some ways the ACLU and Planned Parenthood has done us a favor by going ahead and getting us started on our our track to the Supreme Court," he added.
While Taylor is hopeful that won't happen, she isn't sure how it will ultimately play out.
"There certainly is a lot of assumption that the composition of the court is such that it could happen," she said. "I think it's possible in a sense that anything is possible."
Court filings show there was a hearing scheduled for Thursday, but it has since been cancelled by Judge Kristine Baker.