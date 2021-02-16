Snow will begin in the late evening hours and reach peak intensity during the day on Wednesday. Snowfall amounts will be the highest from western into central Arkansas where 4-8 inches of snow may fall.
Power outages peaked Monday at around 14,000 across the state but energy companies and state officials warned that more could be on the way if customers don't reduce their energy usage.
Arkansas' General Assembly recessed until Feb. 22 on Monday because of the weather. Over 130 schools were closed or moved to online-only models on Tuesday. School and business closings can be found here.
Little Rock recorded 8.3 inches of snow Monday — the second-largest snowfall since 1990. Other parts of the state recorded over 10 inches. High temperatures will continue to stay below freezing for many days, and this could end as a historical cold stretch for many locations across the state.
Just like with the last system, there could be a corridor of 8 inches or more. The southeast third of the state will see snow mix with sleet, but will still see additional accumulations of 2-3 inches with this system. Travel is expected to be severely impacted.
Little Rock needs 5.4 inches of snow for this week to become the snowiest 7-day period in Little Rock weather history since 1879.
Below freezing temperatures will continue through Friday, but a warming trend finally returns to the state this weekend.