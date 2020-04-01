LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday said he's recommending to federal officials that Buffalo River National Park in Newton County be closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The recommendation comes after Hutchinson expressed concern about large crowds of people, some of whom traveled from out-of-state "hot spots," visiting the park and not following social distancing guidelines.
Also announced Wednesday were new restrictions at state parks. Arkansas Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst said that beginning Friday, some of the most crowded trails will be closed. She said those trails include Cedar Falls trail at Petit Jean Mountain State Park and the east and west summit trails at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.
In addition, overnight use of state parks will no longer be allowed, parking will be limited and parking rules will be more strictly enforced.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 10 people in the state had died from the virus and 584 people had tested positive. At least 7,354 had tested negative and 42 had recovered.
Hutchinson announced that Walmart and Quest Diagnostics had partnered with the state to provide drive-thru testing for the virus to first responders and healthcare workers showing symptoms. He also said that Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the U.S. response to the virus, assured him that the state will have the ventilators it needs to treat COVID-19 patients. The state has allocated an additional $45 million to buy ventilators and protective equipment for medical workers.
Hutchinson has requested a major disaster declaration for the state. A major disaster declaration signals that damage from a natural event is beyond the combined capabilities of state and local governments to respond, according to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency. Hutchinson said he expects President Donald Trump to approve the request, which would make a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure available.
More than 199,000 people in the U.S. had tested positive for COVID-19, as of Wednesday afternoon. There had been more than 4,300 deaths.