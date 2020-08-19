LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - After days of relatively low numbers in Arkansas, officials reported 729 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 631. Pulaski County, Jefferson County, Sebastian County, and Craighead County were the counties with the most new cases in the state.
There were 5,919 active cases of coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon and 499 people were hospitalized for the virus.
This month, over 108,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, far exceeding CDC expectations, officials said. On Tuesday, 6,025 Arkansans were tested.
Arkansas’ Alcohol Beverage Control Division has performed 1,210 COVID-19 inspections at businesses across the state. Mike Poore, a regulatory administrator, said on Wednesday that 90% of those businesses were compliant with COVID-19 guidelines. Out of the 10% who were not following government directives, only 17% had to be given citations, Poore said.
“Our common goal is to see your business stay open, that’s good for everybody,” Moore said. “That being said, this weekend as colleges become active again...we’re going to pay special attention to those areas.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said recent University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) models show that the state has flattened the curve of new cases. Doctors have pushed the estimated peak for cases in the state from the end of November to mid-December. UAMS modeling initially predicted the peak would be Sept. 30.