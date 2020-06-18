Northwest Arkansas continues to make up a large portion of new cases during their days-long surge. Of the new cases, 46 came from Washington County, 33 came from Benton County. Doctors have predicted that central Arkansas will experience the next surge; 23 of the new cases reported Thursday came from Pulaski County.
Of 4,344 active cases in the state, 142 were in nursing homes and 644 were in correctional facilities. Hutchinson extended the state’s Public Health Emergency status for another 45 days—a move he said was “obviously necessary.”
“That presumes we don’t do anything in the meantime, that we let it spread,” Hutchinson said. “But we’re obviously not doing that.”
Health officials consistently encouraged the public to wear face coverings, avoid unnecessary trips out of the home and practice good hygiene.
“We have to preach the message that [wearing masks] is a public health issue, not a political issue,” Hutchinson said. “That’s as simple as it can get.”
At the news conference, Hutchinson reiterated a section of the public health emergency declaration that states cities and counties are not allowed to put restrictions in place that are not approved by the governor. This comes after the mayors of Little Rock and Fayetteville ordered that masks must be worn in public.
“There arent any plans to challenge any [city orders],” Hutchinson said. “But, if city rule is more restrictive than state rule, it is preempted by state rule. "
Arkansas has tested 86,814 people in June; the state is on its way to meeting its goal of testing 120,000 Arkansans this month.