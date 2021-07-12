LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has reported three consecutive days of new COVID-19 cases over 1,000 last week. These are numbers that haven’t seen this high since February.
A month ago, Arkansas was seeing just 200 new COVID-19 cases a day. Natural State Laboratories said their drive-through COVID-19 testing has ramped back up as cases increase.
“There were about a 2 to 3 months of it where we were kind of slow, seeing like 20 to 30 a day, and all of a sudden we saw the numbers creep back up a little bit,” Dustin Schandevel, head of Little Rock drive-through testing site, said. “A lot more exposures and symptomatic patients, even vaccinated patients were seeing symptoms again.”
Health officials said that with the delta variant gaining traction in the community, it is more transmissible and can cause more severe symptoms.
“I will say the majority have been saying they’re vaccinated even those with symptoms because they always [say] ‘I’m vaccinated, I got it about three months ago yet I’m still seeing the symptoms what does that mean?’” Schandevel said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said this week that if you’re vaccinated, you have about a 1 in 10 chance of getting the virus but your chances of going to the hospital are significantly reduced and your chances of dying are almost zero.
Casey Honeycutt is the chief laboratory officer for Natural State Laboratories (NSL).
“We were running about 3,100 cases per week. In the last two weeks that number has gone up to over 5,200. So we’ve seen a 67% increase in testing week over week,” Honeycutt said.
He said they’ve been working closely with the Arkansas Department of Health to test for the delta variant.
“Within about a week we’re going to be able to test for the Delta variant right here within the state of Arkansas and we’re going to be able to do that significantly faster than sending the same boat out of state. Right now, that process takes 10 to 14 days. We’re going to be able to turn variant testing around within a day,” Honeycutt said.
As far as vaccinations go, Arkansas' vaccination rate is currently lower than the national average.
"I had one yesterday that said it was against their religion to get vaccinated, they were very nice about it, but they just stated that, and then we had one couple came in who had been questioning it for a couple of months and we’re asking us for our opinions about it. They were pretty scared,” Schandevel said.
At NSL, they’re trying to encourage people to feel comfortable getting the vaccine.
“I didn’t see any side effects for me. I never had COVID-19 and I got the vaccine and I felt fine, so just trying to give them peace of mind,” Schandevel said.
NSL also gives vaccines and they said that people can schedule them online, but if someone shows up to their drive-through, they’ll be able to help people who want to get vaccinated that way too.