LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported the first flu-related death for the season on Tuesday.
The person that died was older than 65 and 118 people have tested positive for the flu in Arkansas since September, according to health officials.
Arkansas reported only minimal flu activity.
State health officials urged residents to get vaccinated for the flu as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state's medical director of immunizations, said keeping hospitalizations down during the pandemic will be especially important this season.
The state logged 118 flu-related deaths last season, including three children, and more than 36,000 positive flu tests. Positive tests are just a portion of actual flu cases.