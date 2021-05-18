The Arkansas Department of Human Services launched the new program Monday called the Arkansas Rent Relief Program, which has $173 million in federal funds available. The program is aimed at covering past rent, future rent and certain utilities such as water, electricity and gas.
Mary Franklin, DHS’s Director of Division of County Operations, said payment assistance can be used for up to 15 months of rent or utilities incurred between April 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021.
“In the program, we will be making payments directly to landlords and utility providers at this time and the amount of coverage that someone may qualify for can be up to a maximum of 15 months,” said Franklin.
Franklin estimates that around 56,000 households may qualify for the Arkansas Rent Relief Program.
While there is no threshold, or dollar amount, on how much rent assistance a person can qualify for, certain criteria must be met. Applicants may qualify if:
- Someone in the household qualifies for unemployment benefits
- Someone’s income decreased or a person incurred significant financial hardship due to the pandemic
- They meet income eligibility
- Everyone in the household meets the income requirement for the program, which is 80 percent of area median income. Area median income is calculated based on the county a renter resides in and can vary.
While rent and past utilities will be covered, this program does not cover phone, internet, reimbursement of paid bills, mortgage payments and commercial leases.
When applying for this assistance, Arkansans need the following documents:
- Proof of renting
- A government issued I.D.
- Proof of housing instability, such as past due notices
- Proof of income for all tax filing household members
- Proof of financial loss or hardship due to COVID-19
Franklin explained that renters in Pulaski, Benton and Washington counties will have to contact their local county offices for assistance first. Once their local offices run out of assistance, DHS will use funds from the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to continue assisting those renters.
“What we do at Human Services, everyday, whether there is a pandemic or not, is administer programs and help people who need help," Franklin said. "And to be able to help people in this new way is exciting for us and we’re very glad that this program has become available."
You can apply for assistance online by clicking here.
For questions or if you need assistance applying you can call their hotline at (855) 736-8275. It’s live Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions will end on June 30.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury launched the $25 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. The program provides funding to state, county, and municipal governments to help eligible renters who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of this program, the Arkansas Department of Human Services created the Arkansas Rent Relief Program.
“The need for rental assistance has been present since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “I appreciate the work that’s being done by the Arkansas Department of Human Services in conjunction with our federal partners to help renters and landlords who need assistance during this time.”
Another program DHS continues to offer is the Emergency Solutions Grant. This program is eligible to Arkansans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness due to the coronavirus pandemic. A list of organizations offering this program by county can be found here.