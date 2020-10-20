LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he tested negative after being exposed to the coronavirus.
Hutchinson made the announcement during his weekly briefing on the state's response to the pandemic. The briefing was held virtually for the first time. Others have been held in person at the Arkansas State Capitol.
Hutchinson said he was in a meeting with a person Friday who tested positive for the virus. Hutchinson said he learned about the positive test early Monday. He said he has since tested negative for the virus but will be limiting further meetings as a precaution.
It was reported earlier Tuesday that an Arkansas senator and two state representatives had tested positive for the virus.