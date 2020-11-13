LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced the formation of a task force that will focus on supporting hospitals and reducing coronavirus cases during the winter.
"This is a result of the fact that winter months pose particular challenges for us," Hutchinson said.
The task force will explore ways to manage hospital capacity, increase coordination between hospitals across the state, increase compliance with the state's mask mandate and assist hospital workers. The group's first meeting will be held Monday through video conference. The meeting will not be public.
Members of the task force include Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe, Arkansas National Guard Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson and other hospital officials from across the state.
Cases have surged across the country in recent weeks. Romero said cases in Arkansas have increased because people are not following basic health guidelines, such as washing their hands, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
"It is not too late to stop this, but everyone must realize the importance of this," he said.
Hutchinson presented data during that news conference that showed nearly 30 percent of ICU beds in the state were occupied by virus patients. He warned that doctors may have to postpone non virus-related procedures if the number of infections continues to rise.
Hutchinson also announced that the state is spending $1.6 million on public health advertisements this winter and that 30 members of the National Guard have been authorized to assist Department of Health workers in virus investigations.
Hutchinson repeated his resistance to a temporary shutdown and said the state plans to continue in-person school classes after Thanksgiving.