LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New research is out focused on mask effectiveness in Arkansas schools during the fall of 2021.
This week's latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report included research from Arkansas school districts with mask mandates. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences partnered with the Arkansas Department of Health, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the project. Their research focused on 233 school districts in Arkansas.
“We found that school districts that had a full mask mandate -- meaning students and staff were wearing masks 100% time -- those school districts fared better in terms of the incidence of COVID-19 among their population,” Dr. Mike Cima, ADH state epidemiologist said.
According to the research, schools with mask mandates had around 23% fewer COVID cases than those without.
In February, the CDC changed mask recommendations based on county risk levels. Officials say infection rates have also decreased as vaccines become more readily available.
“We're entering a new phase of the pandemic," Dr. Joe Thompson, ACHI President and CEO said. "Hopefully one that we keep at a low level of transmission, so that we don't have to revert to some of the more restrictive efforts that we had in the past."
As recommendations dropped, school districts in the state began dropping their mask mandates.
“This research could inform decision-making at the local level," Cima said. "I think other factors like more current information about what's happening within those communities should influence the decision making that's happening.”
“If you're in those high levels of transmission try to hold onto your mask requirements another couple of weeks," Thompson said. "Then I think we'll have a nice spring.”
Remembering past spikes and variants, officials warned decision-makers must remain aware of the COVID situation.
“It's kind of like hurricane season. We're coming out of a category two or three hurricane and we don't see any others on the horizon," Thompson said. "But we'll have to watch for variants because this virus could mutate again and give us another curveball.”
“I think what we can safely say is that we have a core set of measures, a core set of activities that we can do collectively to stymie the spread of COVID-19,” Cima said.