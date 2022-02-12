Arkansas Heart Hospital opening Texarkana, Texas clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas - Arkansas Heart Hospital is set to open their first out-of-state clinic next month in Texarkana, Texas.
It will be located at 3930 Galleria Oaks Drive.
CEO Dr. Bruce Murphy says their expansion into Texas is another step forward in their mission to transform the health care landscape.
"We're just responding to a pent-up demand in the area that is extraordinary. We see a tremendous opportunity to have an impact on the citizens of Texarkana," said Dr. Murphy.
The 21,000 square foot building in Texarkana will include a full-service cardiology clinic with 12 exam rooms, vein and vascular services, imaging and a laboratory.
It will be staffed with a full-time physician and an advanced practice registered nurse, as well as, regular visits from established sub-specialists.
Then by early next year, the clinic plans to open an ambulatory surgery center.
"Then this will become not only a cardiology clinic, but a cardiology center, and so we'll probably be adding some other services as well," explained Dr. Murphy.
He says some of those services include intensive cardiac rehab and cardiac pet scans.
The center will have fully equipped hybrid cath labs, as well as, pre- and post- operative rooms.
Dr. Murphy says many of their clinics in southwest Arkansas are already very busy with patients from the four states area.
"There 450,000 people that live in just this area alone that have a hub and spokes with Texarkana, Texas. It's something that we relish being welcomed to," said Dr. Murphy.
(Arkansas Heart Hospital is currently hiring for all positions. Applications to work at the Texarkana clinic are available at jobs.arheart.com. Providers will begin seeing patients the middle of March. Individuals interested in making appointments may call 903-336-6900 or visit arheart.com/Texarkana.)