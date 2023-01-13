Arkansas High students host telethon to benefit Razorback TV program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Students at Arkansas High School in Texarkana held a telethon Friday to raise money for the Razorback TV Program.

There's about 50 students in the program.

Arkansas High students host telethon to benefit Razorback TV program

As part of the 4th annual telethon, students interviewed community and campus leaders throughout the day.

Their goal is to raise $1,000.

Arkansas High students host telethon to benefit Razorback TV program

The money will be used for technology upgrades, and to help send students to the Student TV Network competition in California.

The deadline to make a donation is Monday.

For more information on how to give to the Razorback TV program, go to https://tinyurl.com/RTVLive1

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments