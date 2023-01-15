Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program.
Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
Educators Rising is a two semester career tech program for juniors and seniors who want to become educators.
"We're getting hands on experience in classrooms and we're also learning book work and getting ahead of some of the stuff we might learn when we go to college. We're getting a really big head start in this class for sure," said Deja Ray, Arkansas High Senior.
Ray wants to be a history teacher.
She won first place at the regional competition last fall with her lesson plans, and is hoping to win at state this spring.
"It did set that in stone for me that I do want to teach and I do want to continue with this," said Ray.
Senior Kayla Hill is also preparing to compete with her children's literature book.
She believes the program is getting her ready for a career as an educator.
"It prepares us to be able to be able to speak in front of students, or judges and not be so shy when we first get into our teaching," explained Hill.
Teacher Monica McLelland says the Educators Rising program helps expedite a student's post-secondary plans.
She says students not only have the opportunity to graduate high school as a paraprofessional, but also earn a degree within three years while completing a teacher residency.
McLelland says by partnering with local universities they're able to offer a more affordable and streamlined option for focused students.
"We need students who have already made up their mind that this is what they want to do. They have the heart for it, and so part of this program is to really prepare them," said McLelland.
If the students win at state this spring, they'll advance to compete nationally in Orlando, Florida this summer.
Last year, two students from Arkansas High competed at the national competition in Washington, D.C.