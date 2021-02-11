LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As large parts of Arkansas will experience a possible ice storm overnight Wednesday, the Arkansas Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be cautious on the road.
They say black ice is the biggest culprit of crashes in winter weather because it's nearly impossible to see until it's too late. But, there are ways to minimize harm if it happens to you.
According to the highway patrol, the best course of action is to completely let off the brakes, control your steering, and ride it out. A crash could happen as a result, and if it does, get as far out of the roadway as possible, call it in, and most importantly, do not get out of your vehicle.
"You're not going to want to get out of your vehicle and be standing outside of your vehicle in an area like that," said Captain Mike Hagar. "It's very possible that another vehicle may lose control in the same general vicinity, obviously putting yourself at a much higher risk if you're outside your car."
However, Hagar's best piece of advice is to stay off the roads altogether if it's avoidable.
If it's absolutely necessary, he says there are some things to keep in mind, adding he, "would encourage people to make sure their cell phone battery is full, have a charger with you, make sure their vehicle is full of gas. Have extra water, blankets, things like that."
Comparative to a normal day, the highway patrol's response to crashes will increase significantly, putting a huge strain on their manpower.
"In the event that the weather pattern holds the way it looks like it could, then we could be working a lot of crashes with very few people," said Hagar. "So it's very likely that people will have to wait for a significant amount of times for help to get there." Hagar asks Arkansans to be patient with response times, and only call in once to keep dispatch from becoming backed up.
To hopefully ease the strain on the highway patrol and other emergency response crews, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday afternoon he's activating 64 members of the Arkansas National Guard to assist local agencies if needed. These guardsmen can rescue stranded motorists, or help first responders with emergency transportation.