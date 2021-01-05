There were 2,275 new confirmed virus cases reported Tuesday and 1,832 new probable cases; 1,323 people were hospitalized for the virus, up 27 from Monday. On Tuesday afternoon, there were 24,408 confirmed and probable active cases in the state.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson outlined the state's altered phases for vaccinations at the briefing. Currently, the state is offering vaccines to over 180,000 Phase 1-A Arkansans who are healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff or high priority first responders.
“We’re about to bring the heat to this virus ... I’m sick of it,” Arkansas Pharmacist Association CEO John Vincent said at the news conference.
The governor said on Tuesday that he hopes the state can move onto Phase 1-B, people ages 70 and older and frontline essential workers, next month. The most deaths linked to coronavirus have been people in group 1-B, Hutchinson said. And there are over 400,000 Arkansans that fit into that category.
Since Arkansas received its first shipment of vaccine doses on Dec. 14, only 28.2% of them have been administered with 37,884 doses given. Another 1,324 doses have been given at long-term care facilities through CVS or Walgreens, according to Health Officials.
This week, Vincent said pharmacies are focused on healthcare workers.
“If you are not part of 1-A, there will be an opportunity in the near future to schedule those vaccines,” he said on Tuesday.
Health officials have estimated that group 1-C, which includes essential workers, high-risk people and people over the age of 65, will have access to vaccines in April.