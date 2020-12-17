LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There were 2,282 new confirmed cases and 757 probable COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas on Thursday, a daily record for the state.
"The 3,039 new cases today is a milestone we did not want to reach," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter Thursday.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 38 more deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 3,112. There were five more people hospitalized and four more on ventilators.
There were 14,056 PCR tests Wednesday and 3,725 antigen tests.
"Out testing continues to increase and identify cases," Hutchinson said. "We continue to work on vaccine distribution but we have to focus on distancing and wearing our mask to slow the virus."
Arkansas received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer this week. Hutchinson said on Tuesday that he is hopeful that all Arkansans will have access to a vaccine by late spring.