LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow liquor retailers to deliver alcohol directly to homes.
The bill, co-authored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, now heads to the Senate.
The bill would allow delivery of alcoholic beverages to residents in wet counties who are at least 21 years old. The deliveries also must be completed during legal operating hours and are not allowed outside the county where the store is located.
The alcohol would have to be delivered by employees of the store, not by third-party delivery brands.
The state began allowing liquor stores to deliver alcohol after Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a public health emergency in March over the COVID-19 pandemic.