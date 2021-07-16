LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ number of employed and the size of the labor force declined in June compared to May
The state’s jobless rate remained at 4.4% for the fourth consecutive month. Job gains were up 4.5% in June compared with June 2020.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report posted Friday showed that Arkansas’ jobless rate of 4.4% in June was well below the 7.8% in June 2020.
The number of employed in Arkansas during June was an estimated 1,298,059, up 55,464 jobs compared with June 2020, but just below the 1,298,809 in May.
The biggest year-over-year sector gains were in professional and business services, leisure & hospitality and manufacturing.