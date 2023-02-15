Arkansas lawmakers consider bill to improve early childhood education

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would improve early childhood education.
If approved, House Bill 1158 will provide a tax credit for those who work in quality accredited childcare facilities. The amount of the tax credit is dependent upon the level of the worker's education.
The bill is incentive for quality instruction in the state, according to the Arkansas Early Childhood Association.
Executive Director Paul Lazenby says the bill supports childhood education program directors, teachers and staff by rewarding them with compensation for furthering their education. The workers could receive a tax credit of $1,800 to $3,000 based on credentials and education.
The bill also creates an income tax credit for eligible business childcare expenses.
Lazenby says the state has struggled for years because early childhood staff are not paid on the same scale as K-12th grade teachers.
"This has been needed for a long time to give them some sort incentive to where they're not paid at least the minimum salary of the K-12 system that they are eligible for this tax credit if they have a certain level of education," said Lazenby.
The legislation is being modeled after a bill in Louisiana that was implemented in 2007.
Lazenby believes quality early childhood education will set children up for success later on in life.
The bill has been filed in the house. It's on the agenda Thursday to be discussed before the Taxation and Revenue Committee.