LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas officials continue to push vaccines as the state's numbers have remained mostly stagnant in the last month.
Officials reported 61 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday after low testing numbers over the weekend. Hospitalizations in the state rose by one from Sunday to 172. The state reported results from 1,307 PCR tests and 106 antigen tests.
Almost 4,500 more COVID-19 vaccine doses were given in Arkansas on Sunday. Of the state’s 2.5 million doses, 1.7 million have been administered. Over 760,000 Arkansans are now fully immunized and over 273,000 are partially immunized.
“Today's report shows a higher level of vaccinations than last week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. “Thanks to everyone for doing your part. We continue to monitor new cases and variants across the state, but the best way to prevent the spread is by getting vaccinated. Get your shot today.”
Last week, health officials warned Arkansans about a quickly rising number of UK variant cases that are more contagious and more deadly. They are now focused on vaccinating as many people as possible to reach herd immunity.