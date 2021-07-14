LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Wednesday reported 1,307 new cases of the coronavirus.
There were 8,404 active cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 41 to 647. There were 103 patients on ventilators.
Seven more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 5,997.
The state's surge in cases has been fueled by the Delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rates.
Arkansas ranks number one in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.