LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas health officials warned Arkansans about the dangers of Super Bowl parties and a new COVID-19 variant on Tuesday as the state pushes vaccines and combats a winter surge.
Officials linked 43 more deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 4,386. During a briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said numbers across the state are slowly declining. But the state received only 6,074 PCR test results and 2,281 antigen test results Tuesday — a relatively low testing number for the state following Martin Luther King Day.
There were 841 new confirmed cases logged with another 490 probable cases. Pulaski County alone logged another 268 cases. There were 1,265 hospitalized for the virus across the state Tuesday, up two from Monday. Of those, 209 were on ventilators.
Monday was the first day that teachers and Arkansans over 70-years-old were offered the COVID-19 vaccine. Hutchinson said in a tweet that it was a critical step for the state. He and Romero received their first doses of a vaccine during a televised event Monday. Of the 324,300 vaccine doses Arkansas has received, 154,235 had been given on Tuesday.
Education Secretary Johnny Key said during the briefing that Arkansas has $4.6 million in additional claims for COVID-19 emergency leave beyond what the original CARES Act funds could cover. But new federal funding can be used to offset those costs and they will seek that money from the General Assembly, he said.
Key also announced a new statewide resources portal that can be used to locate specific support within communities for Arkansas students.
Hutchinson said that after the news conference on Tuesday, he was heading to Washington for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Last week, the governor approved a mission to send 500 Arkansas National Guard troops to help secure the inauguration.
Heading into Super Bowl season, Hutchinson warned Arkansans against parties and Super Bowl celebrations. Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero briefed Arkansans on the new variant of COVID-19 that is reportedly 50% to 70% more transmittable. The variant hasn't been identified in Arkansas yet, but Romero said the state is waiting on lab results on eight specimens. He said health officials are "actively looking" for it.
Overall, there have been 220,797 cases confirmed in Arkansas and 52,797 probable cases logged since March; 248,238 people have recovered.