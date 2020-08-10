LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas reported 645 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total cases in the 50,028 as of Monday afternoon.
UAMS had previously predicted that the state would reach 55,000 cases by Aug 10.
There are 7,343 active cases in the state. The majority of the news cases are from Pulaski County with 61, Sebastian County with 52, Garland with 50, Saline County with 43, Jefferson County with 40, Craighead County with 32, and Benton County with 21. Of the active cases, nursing homes have 52 cases, 886 correctional, 645 from the community.
There are six fewer people hospitalized from the virus. Currently, there are 508 hospitalizations with 117 on a ventilator. Eleven more Arkansans have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 555. Officials said several of those deaths were late reports and did not occur in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Romero and the governor agree that it's good to see the trend going down and would like to see it continue to go down. Romero also said this is good evidence that the state is seeing the effects of the mask mandate.
Recoveries from the virus have increased by 678, the cumulative total now at 42,139.
Dr. Romero said that 52,946 tests have been conducted in the state this month. The state has conducted 1,500 antigen tests as of Monday. Officials want to do more antigen tests for quicker turnaround times for results.
Dr. Romero also alerted parents about a possible RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus that may start to show up this month and possibly into November, where children develop acute weakness in arms and legs. He expects more information from the CDC concerning the virus and said that it is believed to be spread through respiratory secretions and poor and hygiene.
Gov. Hutchinson mentioned that the state can put up 25 percent of new unemployment benefits, but it will be difficult and will take some time. "The best solution is for Congress to reach an agreement," said the governor.
There are still 120,000 Arkansas receiving unemployment assistance, this includes people receiving traditional benefits and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, according to Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.
Officials continue to work on unemployment fraud claims. Anyone who needs to report fraud claims should contact the Department of Workforce Services at 501-682-1058, ADWS.InternalAudit@arkansas.gov, or fill out an online form by clicking here.
There have been over 5 million cases confirmed nationwide and over 163,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.