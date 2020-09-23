LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Wednesday reported 874 new cases of the coronavirus after 6,460 tests.
Twenty new deaths were reported. The death toll is up to 1,080.
"Today we are again reminded of the serious nature of COVID-19," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement. "Following the guidelines of the Arkansas Department of Health continues to be the most effective way to mitigate the spread of this virus. Wearing a mask, keeping a six-foot distance, and frequently washing your hands will help slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.”
There were 6,383 active cases of the virus Wednesday. Total cases have reached 75,646.
The state reported 108 positive results from 1,732 antigen tests. Those results are not confirmed but are considered probable.
Hutchinson on Tuesday outlined the state's plan for handling the virus this winter. The state aims to increase flu vaccinations, increase consistency of contact tracing, perform 1 million virus tests by Oct. 20 and continue emphasizing masks and social distancing.